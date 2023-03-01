March - In Like a Lamb. Mild Temps Continue. Late Week Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - March awaits and a lamb like start, with more mild temperatures. Unsettled and wet to end the week. Dry and mild Wednesday with highs back in the 60s. Some showers early Thursday morning, then some breaks in the clouds with highs in the upper 60s to some low 70s. A stronger storm system will impact the region Friday with a chilly rain and temperatures stuck in the 40s. Rain amounts of one inch or more expected. Behind this storm, dry for the weekend, with highs still a little above average for early March.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild and pleasant. Highs low to mid 60s Lows low 50s.

Thursday: Early AM showers. Sun and clouds, warm. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low 40s.

Friday: Rain likely, chilly. Highs upper 40s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs around 60. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 60s.

