City says CHP has a new plan to deal with rat infestation at Charlottesville apartments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says there is a new plan in place to deal with the rat infestation at Greenstone on 5th apartments, and so far, it appears that it is being followed.

NBC29 called and emailed Community Housing Partners, who manage Greenstone on 5th, to get the latest.

CHP declined to talk on camera, instead sending a written statement. In the statement, CHP wrote that it has hired a new pest control company, Orkin, who recommends 103 bait boxes around the property. The old plan only included 34 bait boxes.

John Spears used to be the maintenance tech at Greenstone on 5th but got fired in February. He still lives in the apartment complex and is still living with the rat problem.

“I have a son who is disabled myself, and a little daughter. So you know, just imagine, he just scoots around on the floor. Imagine if he got to hold onto a piece of rat feces, or end up putting urine in his mouth,” Spears said.

We asked the city how long this could go on before getting fixed. The city says as long progress is being made, it’ll hold off on writing any citations.

The full statement from CHP is below:

“We recognize the urgency of this matter and want to assure residents and the community that we are taking prompt action to address this issue. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our residents and staff.

Extermination: Last week, we signed a contract with a new pest control company, Orkin, after not seeing a change in direction with our previous vendor. We felt that a new approach was warranted. Our new vendor has recommended 103 bait boxes in the attics, storage spaces, and exteriors of the property. As of Saturday, Feb. 25, there were approximately 90 bait boxes placed throughout the community, with the remaining ones being placed on site today. This is a significant increase in the 34 bait boxes we previously had on site. Orkin staff are trapping rodents instead of closing off the entrances to burrows. They are also inspecting interiors and exteriors of buildings more frequently and were conducting inspections today.

Dumpsters: We collect trash at the property four times per week and are working to keep the dumpster areas clean. We have asked residents for their help in keeping trash in the dumpsters and closing trash bags properly. Two of the dumpsters are overflowing because of Prospect Avenue residents depositing their trash in and around our dumpsters. In response, we have set up cameras to help us find non-residents who are depositing trash in our containers and will report this information to the City of Charlottesville. We are also actively trying to hire an extra groundskeeper to monitor the dumpsters and keep the area clean.

Resident Communication: We have notified residents through a voice message and flyer about the steps we have taken to address the issue and let them know to contact us if they have a problem or suspect that they have a problem. Residents can call our main property office for information or resources. So far, nine residents have contacted us out of a total of 202 households in the community. Residents are welcome to request a transfer to another apartment in the community, but we are not able to accommodate every request depending on available units and compliance requirements. We have also been in communication with the City of Charlottesville about our plans to mitigate this issue and are working with the city to ensure that we are taking the right steps.

Again, we are committed to finding a long-term solution. We will continue to provide updates as we make progress, and we encourage our residents to reach out to us with any issues they may have.”

RELATED:

Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building

Charlottesville and apartment managers inspect rat infestation at Greenstone on 5th

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.