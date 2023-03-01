Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook seeking second term

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Councilor and Mayor Lloyd Snook announced that he is seeking a second term.

Snook says he wants to continue the progress that he’s started on three main issues: affordable housing, climate change, and the school reconstruction project.

Snook says COVID-19 slowed what the city was able to accomplish in his last term, but he says it is now back up to speed.

“In the last year and a half, we’ve been able to be a lot more productive because we haven’t had as much difficulty just communicating. Council right now is communicating very well. We talk to one another, we listen to one another. That’s what I got. That’s what I ran to do. I want to keep doing that,” Snook said.

Snook has served on council and been mayor since January 2020.

