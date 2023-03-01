Advertise With Us
Charlottesville and Arbor Day Foundation partnering to give away 200 free trees

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and the Arbor Day Foundation are giving away 200 free trees to anybody who wants them. The giveaway is aimed at helping people save energy and reduce their bills.

There will be five different tree varieties available. Tree reservations are on a first-come-first-serve basis starting Monday, March 6.

“It’s a first come, first serve. It was kind of popular last year. It didn’t take more than a couple days to have all the trees reserved, and so we encourage people to do that right now,” Charlottesville Director of Utilities Lauren Hildebrand said.

If you would like to reserve a tree, click here.

