Blue Ridge Health District offering COVID-19 booster at Rose Hill Dr. location

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The bivalent COVID-19 booster is being offered all of March through the Blue Ridge Health District.

Children as young as six months are eligible for the booster.

“Babies, little children are now eligible for their booster two months after their completion of their primary series,” Jen Fleisher with BRHD said.

BRHD will be offering a vaccination clinic each month.

“We have a very limited staff offering vaccinations. So moving forward through March we’ll have vaccinations every Wednesday here at the Rose Hill Drive Health Department from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” Fleisher said.

