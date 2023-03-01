Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Blue Ridge Health District offering COVID-19 booster at Rose Hill Dr. location

Blue Ridge Health District (FILE)
Blue Ridge Health District (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The bivalent COVID-19 booster is being offered all of March through the Blue Ridge Health District.

Children as young as six months are eligible for the booster.

“Babies, little children are now eligible for their booster two months after their completion of their primary series,” Jen Fleisher with BRHD said.

BRHD will be offering a vaccination clinic each month.

“We have a very limited staff offering vaccinations. So moving forward through March we’ll have vaccinations every Wednesday here at the Rose Hill Drive Health Department from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” Fleisher said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

(FILE)
Schools may soon have ability to require students be vaccinated against COVID-19
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing cases of drug-resistant stomach illness
UVA Health
UVA Health: RSV vaccine for infants could be ready by summer
(FILE)
UVA Health research may significantly help protect mothers from sepsis