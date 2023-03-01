Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP responds to Youngkin’s review of AP African American Studies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP is raising concerns against Governor Youngkin’s review of AP African American Studies courses and the potential actions it may bring. The NAACP says steps taken to limit the availability of this course and at worst, an outright ban of it, would be a step in the wrong direction and ultimately hurt the next generation.

“Our Children of the future will have no idea who they are, and we certainly know that without knowing who they are, we cannot know where they’re going,” Albemarle NAACP Chair of Education Berdell Fleming said. “It’s very important that we keep things. We are a part of American history, and we certainly don’t want that to be looked at in any kind of negative or invisible light.”

Governor Youngkin’s review of the AP course pertains to Executive Order 1, which he signed when he took office last year. The order bans Critical Race Theory and similar “divisive concepts” from being taught in K-12 classrooms.

“I don’t understand it. One thing is, it’s not opinions. It’s facts!” Albemarle NAACP Chapter President Janette Martin said. “It seems we’re going backwards. All the contributions we’ve made and it just seems like we’re going backwards and it’s frightening. It really is.”

Both Fleming and Martin say that the governor is trying to rewrite history and plan to continue fighting against such legislation in their work with the NAACP.

