You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in behind our recent rain maker. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and a pleasant breeze for the rest of the day. Temperatures will warm to around 70. More of the same can be expected Wednesday, although somewhat cooler. Meanwhile, we are tracking our next system. A warm/cold front combination will bring more rain to the region Thursday into Friday. Conditions cool and clear by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: lo 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

