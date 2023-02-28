Advertise With Us
Waynesboro man arrested after eluding police, WPD says

By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested Terrell Daquan Williams, 32 years old of Waynesboro, on five felony warrants and two misdemeanors, after several incidents.

According to a press release, the WPD were called to Applebee’s Grill and Bar at 900 Lew Dewitt Boulevard for a report of male reportedly assaulting multiple people inside the restaurant. Before the officers arrived at the restaurant, the male subject fled the area in a vehicle.

A short time later, a Waynesboro officer located the suspect in the 2800 block of West Main Street after the suspected vehicle allegedly crashed with another car, and a struggle ensued with the Officer at this location according to the WPD. The officer was injured, and the man fled the area traveling East on West Main Street at a reported high rate of speed. .

Waynesboro officers identified the alleged suspect at the first crash scene as Terrell Williams. While additional officers were responding to the location of the injured officer and the crash scene, they were alerted by citizens of a vehicle involved in a crash at the BP gas station at 1441 W Main Street.

Officers located Williams at this crash scene. Officers removed Williams from the vehicle and placed him under arrest. During the arrest, Williams was allegedly found to have a suspected large quantity of a controlled substance and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Waynesboro officer and Williams were both transported to Augusta Health for treatment for their injuries. The officer was treated and released. Williams was released and taken before the magistrate and is currently held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Williams was arrested on the following alleged offenses:

~18.2-26(F)-Attempted Malicious stab, cut, or wound

~18.2-51(F)-Maliciously stab cut or wound

~18.2-248(F)-Possess a controlled substance classified as Scheduled I or II

~!8.2-266(F)-DUI fourth offense within 10 years

~46.2-894(F)-Hit and Run of attended vehicle with value more than $1,000.00

~18.2-460(M)- Obstructing of Justice

~18.2-460(M)-Obstructing of Justice

