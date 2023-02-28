Shiloh Baptist Church celebrates Black History Month with new exhibit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville is celebrating Black History Month with an exhibit centered on the theme of past, present, and future.

Janet Frye is the superintendent of the church’s Sunday school and has been attending its church services for 40 years. She says she’s using this exhibit to inspire future generations.

“Our children should know about the achievements, the present of things that has occurred, and because our children is our future, and they are the future today,” Frye said.

In the exhibit, she displays historical Black figures and the obstacles they overcame.

“I use the example of Michael Jordan, I use the example of the Obamas. I use the example of Harriet Tubman. I use the example of Frederick Douglass. I always say they probably thought they couldn’t, but they did,” Frye said.

Frye is using the exhibit to show her own grandchildren that they are the future.

“I want my grandchildren, I want other children to know exactly what happened, what they can still do, and never say, ‘I can’t do this,’ because we can do and we will continue to do,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.