Rain Ending Tonight. Breezy and Warmer Last Day of February

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain ending later tonight and some fog developing. The Blue Ridge Mountains will have a increase in winds overnight and a Wind Advisory is posted, with gusts of 40-50 mph. A cold front will push across the region Tuesday morning, with skies clearing, breezy conditions and warm temperatures. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s for the last day of February.

The first couple days of March to start mild. While dry Wednesday, some more rain likely by Thursday morning, then clearing. A stronger storm system will impact the region Friday with a chilly rain expected. Behind this storm, dry and more seasonable for the upcoming weekend.

Tonight: Rain ending. areas of fog. Higher elevations turning windy. Lows 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 66-71. Lows upper 30s to around 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs upper 60s. Lows low 50s.

Thursday: Morning rain, clearing, breezy and warm. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low 40s.

Friday: Rain likely, chilly. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler, bur ore seasonable. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows around 30.

Monday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs around 60.

