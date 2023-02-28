Advertise With Us
Police shoot armed person in area of Route 250 Bypass

By NBC29 and Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says an armed man is in critical condition after pointing a gun at officers in the area of Route 250 Bypass and Hydraulic Road Tuesday, February 28.

CPD says it had been attempting to negotiate with the man, who has yet to be publicly identified. The department says it will be holding a press conference around 1:30 p.m.

Officers were called out to the area shortly after 10 a.m. City police are being assisted by other law enforcement agencies, and had set up a command post in the parking lot of the former Gold’s Gym.

Police asked everyone to avoid the area, and people were also advised to shelter in place. Traffic in the area of the 250 Bypass at Hydraulic Rd. will be affected as investigators work the scene.

Five county schools - Albemarle High, Greer Elementary, Journey Middle, Ivy Creek and Center I - sheltered in place until county police lifted the order shortly before 12:30 p.m. City schools are conducting indoor learning.

This is a developing story.

