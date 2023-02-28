Police shoot armed person in area of Route 250 Bypass

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says an armed man is in critical condition after pointing a gun at officers in the area of Route 250 Bypass and Hydraulic Road Tuesday, February 28.

CPD says it had been attempting to negotiate with the man, who has yet to be publicly identified. The department says it will be holding a press conference around 1:30 p.m.

Officers were called out to the area shortly after 10 a.m. City police are being assisted by other law enforcement agencies, and had set up a command post in the parking lot of the former Gold’s Gym.

Police asked everyone to avoid the area, and people were also advised to shelter in place. Traffic in the area of the 250 Bypass at Hydraulic Rd. will be affected as investigators work the scene.

Five county schools - Albemarle High, Greer Elementary, Journey Middle, Ivy Creek and Center I - sheltered in place until county police lifted the order shortly before 12:30 p.m. City schools are conducting indoor learning.

This is a developing story.

250 bypass at Hydraulic Rd. will be closed for a period of time due to an officer-involved shooting. The suspect pointed a firearm at several officers. Officers engaged the suspect, striking him. The suspect is in critical condition and has been transported to UVA Medical Center https://t.co/bDsalBy0yK — Charlottesville Police Department (@cvillepolice) February 28, 2023

UPDATE: 12:27 pm The Shelter in Place has been lifted. https://t.co/DCnVyTbqlr — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) February 28, 2023

