Orange firefighters offering free smoke detectors

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange Volunteer Fire Company is launching its smoke detector campaign this spring.

This service is free for anybody living in the Town of Orange, all you need to do is register on OVFC’s website, or call (504) 672-1553.

Firefighters will come to your home and install smoke detectors or replace batteries, if needed. It is also offering carbon monoxide detectors.

Chief Whit Jacobs wants to spread awareness for this program as it could help save lives.

“It’s fire prevention, it’s awareness, it’s trying to provide a piece of equipment that is life saving to every resident in the town that we possibly can,” the chief said.

