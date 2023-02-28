Morning fog, clearing and breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The system that delivered steady rain to the region has exited. However, morning clouds and fog may reduce visibilities for your morning commute. Meanwhile, as high pressure builds in, sunshine will develop and temperatures will warm to around 70. Our next chance for more widespread rain will be Thursday into Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning clouds & fog, clearing & breezy, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

