Greene County seeking grants to pay for two ambulances

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is seeking a grant for two ambulances.

The Board of Supervisors is holding a budget work session to allow staff to apply for grants, which would be from the Virginia Department of Health.

The two ambulances are expected to cost around $689,000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.