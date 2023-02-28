Advertise With Us
Greene County seeking grants to pay for two ambulances

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is seeking a grant for two ambulances.

The Board of Supervisors is holding a budget work session to allow staff to apply for grants, which would be from the Virginia Department of Health.

The two ambulances are expected to cost around $689,000.

