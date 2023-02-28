Greene County seeking grants to pay for two ambulances
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is seeking a grant for two ambulances.
The Board of Supervisors is holding a budget work session to allow staff to apply for grants, which would be from the Virginia Department of Health.
The two ambulances are expected to cost around $689,000.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.