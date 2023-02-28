Advertise With Us
Charlottesville’s CODE Building receives award

CODE Building (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Center Of Developing Entrepreneurs (CODE) Building in downtown Charlottesville just got a 2023 American Institute of Architects award.

This program celebrates the best contemporary structures in the world.

the CODE Building’s design includes brick cladding and punched window openings.

It is one of 15 building to receive this honor.

