Charlottesville police responding to ‘violent incident’ in Emmet Street area

Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it is responding to an active violent incident involving a firearm in the area of Emmet Street and the Route 250 Bypass.

Officers were called out to the area shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 28. City police are being assisted by other law enforcement agencies, and have set up a command post in the parking lot of the former Kmart and Golds Gym.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area. People in the area of Emmet St. and Route 250 Bypass are advised to shelter in place.

Five county schools - Albemarle High, Greer Elementary, Journey Middle, Ivy Creek and Center I - are sheltering in place until further notice. City schools are conducting indoor learning.

This is a developing story.

