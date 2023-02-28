Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville directing people to phone number for help with SNAP benefit resources

City Hall (FILE)
City Hall (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is making sure people losing their emergency SNAP benefits know what to do and where to go for help.

The city says to call 2-1-1 for a list of resources.

The Department of Social Services also has whit calls a Street Sheet with information about food, medical, and employment resources.

“It’s not necessarily meant to provide all of your food, but it was a big help, especially during the pandemic when folks were unemployed,” Benefit Program Supervisor Blair Smith said.

Medicaid changes may also be on the way: In April, cases will start to be evaluated again for eligibility.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police set up a mobile command center in the parking lot of the former Gold's Gym
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Repair work temporarily closes Ivy Material Utilization Center
Ivy Material Utilization Center temporarily closing for maintenance
Dave Norris
54th District Candidate Norris placing housing and homelessness at forefront of campaign
UVA Health
UVA Health: RSV vaccine for infants could be ready by summer
CODE Building (FILE)
Charlottesville’s CODE Building receives award