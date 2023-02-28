Charlottesville directing people to phone number for help with SNAP benefit resources

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is making sure people losing their emergency SNAP benefits know what to do and where to go for help.

The city says to call 2-1-1 for a list of resources.

The Department of Social Services also has whit calls a Street Sheet with information about food, medical, and employment resources.

“It’s not necessarily meant to provide all of your food, but it was a big help, especially during the pandemic when folks were unemployed,” Benefit Program Supervisor Blair Smith said.

Medicaid changes may also be on the way: In April, cases will start to be evaluated again for eligibility.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.