Charlottesville directing people to phone number for help with SNAP benefit resources
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is making sure people losing their emergency SNAP benefits know what to do and where to go for help.
The city says to call 2-1-1 for a list of resources.
The Department of Social Services also has whit calls a Street Sheet with information about food, medical, and employment resources.
“It’s not necessarily meant to provide all of your food, but it was a big help, especially during the pandemic when folks were unemployed,” Benefit Program Supervisor Blair Smith said.
Medicaid changes may also be on the way: In April, cases will start to be evaluated again for eligibility.
