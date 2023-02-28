Advertise With Us
Beef Ministry to expand to 25 counties, including eastern Kentucky

Each county will receive at least 100 pounds of ground beef that's fully raised in the...
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Farm Ministry rooted in Rockingham County is about to reach more people with its beef ministry.

Thanks to new partnerships with Rockingham Cooperative, Culpeper Farmers Cooperative, and Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative, the form of sponsorship checks move at least 100 pounds of ground beef are going to 21 counties in Virginia and over the mountains to the 4 flood counties of Appalachia in eastern Kentucky.

Virginia’s Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry and Harrisonburg native Matt Lohr says the expansion now helps roughly 25 percent of the Commonwealth. Between his role in Richmond and being the fifth generation in farming for his family, he knows firsthand how big of a demand there is for beef.

“With all the supply chain issues that we saw, people want their food grown locally. Being able to supply beef, which is really hard to get, being able to supply that is such an important blessing,” Lohr said.

Members of the Farm Ministry say expansions like this help the nonprofit be a bridge shining light in dark circumstances.

