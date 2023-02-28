54th District Candidate Norris placing housing and homelessness at forefront of campaign

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Charlottesville Mayor and 54th District Candidate Dave Norris says housing costs and homelessness are on the rise. Norris outlined his affordable and supporting housing plan, which he says is at the forefront of his election campaign.

The Crossings at Fourth and Preston is the largest supportive housing community in Charlottesville with 60 affordable units.

“We know what works locally to get people off the streets and into housing, so this building here is a perfect example,” Norris said.

Norris says that Charlottesville needs more projects like the Crossings at Fourth and Preston to help minimize the stigma of homelessness and provide affordable and supportive housing.

“When we pulled this project together, the number of people in our streets declined dramatically, but we need help from the state to get the job done,” Norris said.

Norris’ plan looks to expand the Virginia Housing Trust fund, challenging localities to match state funds in order to build new housing projects.

“Ultimately, if we can work on the prevention side and then also work on the permanent supportive housing side, we can essentially end homelessness in Charlottesville, and we can essentially end homelessness and Virginia. It’s achievable. It’s doable,” Norris said.

