Unsettled start to the week
Sunny and outstanding Tuesday !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep the umbrella today. The band of generally light showers has moved north. We’ll see a steadier band of rain develop later this afternoon into tonight. Once the rain exits the region, areas of fog are expected later tonight into tomorrow morning. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 70. Our next chance for widespread rain will be later Thursday into Friday. Right now the weekend looks sunny and seasonal. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s
Tonight: Rain & fog, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...LOw: mid 40s
Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
