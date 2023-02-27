Unsettled start to the week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep the umbrella today. The band of generally light showers has moved north. We’ll see a steadier band of rain develop later this afternoon into tonight. Once the rain exits the region, areas of fog are expected later tonight into tomorrow morning. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 70. Our next chance for widespread rain will be later Thursday into Friday. Right now the weekend looks sunny and seasonal. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s

Tonight: Rain & fog, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...LOw: mid 40s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.