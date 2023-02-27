Payne announces re-election campaign for Charlottesville City Council

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - City Councilor Michael Payne wants to hold onto his seat.

Payne announced his re-election campaign early Monday, February 27. He says he’s looking to continue with his plans to reshape Charlottesville, with an emphasis on affordable housing.

“Really looking forward to all the work we’ve started, but haven’t yet finished,” Payne said. “I want to continue to advocate and make sure that it’s always a priority, this issue of economic inequality and the struggle people have to afford to live here.”

The Virginia Primary ELection is on Jun 20. Payne says he plans to host events to talk with as many people in the city as he can.

