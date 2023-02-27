Milder Week Ahead, But Keep The Umbrella Handy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect a chilly but clear evening with clouds making their way in the early morning hours. Tracking a short lived but early round of shower Monday morning with widespread rain in the afternoon. Expecting less than half an inch of rain in most of central Virginia. Temperatures remain well above average for most of the week, dropping on Friday with a chance for wintry precipitation to the north. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the 30′s.

Monday: Brief morning shower, then widespread rain in the afternoon with less than half an inch of accumulation. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 70. Lows in the low 40′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the lower 50′s.

Thursday: Morning showers. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Friday: Mostly rain but tracking a chance for wintry precipitation.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

