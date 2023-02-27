Grants helping pilot kitchen program to expand in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A community kitchen that offers opportunities for Black entrepreneurs is growing in Charlottesville.

BEACON’s pilot kitchen is already stocked with some stoves and individual workstations, giving people the chance to try things out.

“The entrepreneurs that are ready to get started can come here now, start renting out time in the kitchen,” New Hill Development Corporations CEO and Co-founder Yolunda Harrell said.

Now, Charlottesville is helping this pilot program to a build a new and bigger space.

“The entire cost of the project is about $2.3 million, and so what the city donated in total is been about $575,000, because they’ve done some matches on other grants that we’ve sought out there,” Harrell said. “The new place is going to be significant.”

Harrell says the community kitchen will be like a gym membership.

“We will have equipment that you can use,” she said. “You can either seek to pay by the hour, because maybe you’re a new startup, and you only need a few hours a week.”

New Hill Development Corporations is hoping to start construction at the Belmont building in April.

