Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grab the umbrella. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and rain develops later. Rain is expected to end later tonight. As high pressure moves in sunshine will prevail Tuesday allowing temperatures to warm to around 70. Our next chance for widespread rain will be Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, rain develops, High: low 50s

Tonight: Rain & fog, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Rain, some mixing north, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

