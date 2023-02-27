Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Eye to the sky

Turning up the heat
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grab the umbrella. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and rain develops later. Rain is expected to end later tonight. As high pressure moves in sunshine will prevail Tuesday allowing temperatures to warm to around 70. Our next chance for widespread rain will be Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, rain develops, High: low 50s

Tonight: Rain & fog, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Rain, some mixing north, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Wet Start to the Week
Milder Weather With Some Rain
Milder Week Ahead, But Keep The Umbrella Handy
Tracking Next Storm System
Improving Sunday, Changes Monday