Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grab the umbrella. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and rain develops later. Rain is expected to end later tonight. As high pressure moves in sunshine will prevail Tuesday allowing temperatures to warm to around 70. Our next chance for widespread rain will be Friday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, rain develops, High: low 50s
Tonight: Rain & fog, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Rain, some mixing north, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
