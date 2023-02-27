Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Delegate Bell not seeking re-election opens up race for redrawn 55th District

Del. Rob Bell (FILE)
Del. Rob Bell (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A familiar face in the Virginia House of Delegates is marking this as his final session in the General Assembly.

58th District Delegate Rob Bell (R) recently announced he will not run for re-election in the fall for the redrawn 55th District. He says this redistricting is part of his reasoning for his retirement, but that it’s also time to move on.

“After 22 years, it feels like the right time,” Del. Bell said Monday, February 27.

He says the re-drawn district lines changed who he’d be representing, and changed his mind about doing it again.

“You talk to the family, you look at the race, and this would have been a different district for me. So, more than half the voters would be new, it’d be a challenging district, and you take all those things together and have to make a decision,” Del. Bell said.

So far, those who’ve announced their plan to replace the Republican are Democrats.

“You certainly can’t help pay attention, but you know, this is not my race,” Del. Bell said.

The two official candidates are former Albemarle County School Board Member Amy Laufer and Emergency Room Nurse Kellen Squire.

“The Democrats are down by four seats, and this is definitely a pickup opportunity for us. It’s really an opportunity for our community to have our our voice heard in Richmond,” Laufer said.

“Albemarle County was sort of split into, I believe, my current district is like the amalgamation of six or seven different districts. So, you know, anytime that something becomes more competitive,” Squire said.

Del. Bell says he doesn’t have a concrete plan to run for a political role again, but he will still work as an attorney.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Louisa County High School (FILE)
Counselors available following death of Louisa County High School student
Reggie Leonard (FILE)
Charlottesville’s Reggie Leonard called ‘Virginia Wine Hype Man’
(FILE)
Albemarle hosts outreach event to help students get college advice
(FILE)
Gas prices dip in Virginia