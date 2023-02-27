Delegate Bell not seeking re-election opens up race for redrawn 55th District

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A familiar face in the Virginia House of Delegates is marking this as his final session in the General Assembly.

58th District Delegate Rob Bell (R) recently announced he will not run for re-election in the fall for the redrawn 55th District. He says this redistricting is part of his reasoning for his retirement, but that it’s also time to move on.

“After 22 years, it feels like the right time,” Del. Bell said Monday, February 27.

He says the re-drawn district lines changed who he’d be representing, and changed his mind about doing it again.

“You talk to the family, you look at the race, and this would have been a different district for me. So, more than half the voters would be new, it’d be a challenging district, and you take all those things together and have to make a decision,” Del. Bell said.

So far, those who’ve announced their plan to replace the Republican are Democrats.

“You certainly can’t help pay attention, but you know, this is not my race,” Del. Bell said.

The two official candidates are former Albemarle County School Board Member Amy Laufer and Emergency Room Nurse Kellen Squire.

“The Democrats are down by four seats, and this is definitely a pickup opportunity for us. It’s really an opportunity for our community to have our our voice heard in Richmond,” Laufer said.

“Albemarle County was sort of split into, I believe, my current district is like the amalgamation of six or seven different districts. So, you know, anytime that something becomes more competitive,” Squire said.

Del. Bell says he doesn’t have a concrete plan to run for a political role again, but he will still work as an attorney.

