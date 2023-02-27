Counselors available following death of Louisa County High School student

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools is offering support after a crash led to the death of a high school student.

Counselors are available for students to speak with, and Superintendent Doug Straley says events over the weekend helped to bring the community together.

“I’m so proud of our community for really just being there and lifting each other up during this really, really, really tough time, heartbreaking time,” Superintendent Straley said Monday, February 27. “Just coming together, one family. We call ourselves one family and what families do they take care of one another, and certainly this is no different in this situation.”

The crash happened Friday, Feb. 24. Five students were in the car; one died at the scene, and the others are receiving medical care.

Virginia State Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

