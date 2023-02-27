Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center discusses visualization tools

Emergency Communications Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Emergency Communications Center in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center met to discuss visualization tools with its upcoming budget.

The emergency communication system gathers all dispatch calls throughout Albemarle-Charlottesville and UVA.

The information is open to the public.

“By launching the performance data on our website, we’re taking information that used to be made available and board packets and continuing that, but also expanding it to be a little bit more interactive,” ECC Deputy Director Josh Powell said Monday, February 27.

Data found on the website will help the city, county, and university find out their needs for fire and rescue service.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Michael Payne (FILE)
Payne announces re-election campaign for Charlottesville City Council
Louisa County High School (FILE)
Counselors available following death of Louisa County High School student
Del. Rob Bell (FILE)
Delegate Bell not seeking re-election opens up race for redrawn 55th District
Reggie Leonard (FILE)
Charlottesville’s Reggie Leonard called ‘Virginia Wine Hype Man’