Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center discusses visualization tools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center met to discuss visualization tools with its upcoming budget.

The emergency communication system gathers all dispatch calls throughout Albemarle-Charlottesville and UVA.

The information is open to the public.

“By launching the performance data on our website, we’re taking information that used to be made available and board packets and continuing that, but also expanding it to be a little bit more interactive,” ECC Deputy Director Josh Powell said Monday, February 27.

Data found on the website will help the city, county, and university find out their needs for fire and rescue service.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.