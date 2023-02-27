Albemarle hosts outreach event to help students get college advice

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students from Albemarle and Louisa counties, as well as Charlottesville, are getting first-hand knowledge on the college process.

Albemarle County Public Schools worked to get 20 college, three Black Greek letter organizations, and Darden Black Student Alliance represented so students could get advice Monday, February 27.

“We really wanted to hone in on this whole idea that all children should have a post-high-school plan, and one option is to attend a college or university,” Student Services Director Doctor Jesse Turner said.

“It’s extremely important to develop and, specifically, a rich Black pipeline,” Darden Black Business Student Association Executive Vice President Alexis Orr said.

Students could ask questions and talk with representatives to learn more about life at Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“Just has a very rich history in terms of their focus on making sure that all children, but especially minority students, have a chance at life,” Turner said.

“I think it’s better to hear about things like this first-hand from real people than just looking it up on the internet.,” Monticello High School student Chrishanna Johnson said.

“I’ve learned that there are a lot of opportunities that are available to me, and I’ve learned more about HBCUs than I have before,” Monticello High School student Marisa Duiar said.

Monday’s event also gave students a chance to find mentors.

“I definitely feel like I can definitely, you know, continue to inspire kids and continue to mold them,” Virginia State alum and Albemarle High School graduate Dontae Woodfolk said.

Woodfolk says he was inspired by one of his ACPS teachers.

“She sculpted me in a way that I did not know that I can be sculpted in, and she changed my life,” he said. “She changed my values, and she changed my morals as a person.”

This used to be a yearly event until the coronavirus pandemic, but now ACPS is working to bring it back.

