St. Anne’s Belfield boys basketball wins Prep League Championship

STAB wins VPL championship
(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Saint Anne’s Belfield boys basketball team won its second straight Prep League championship on Saturday beating Woodberry Forest 74-64.

John St. Germain led STAB with 20 points. Point guard Chance Mallory finished with 19 points. Carter Lang had 15 and Austin Willford finished with 14.

Woodberry Forest, which has won 23 games this season, most in school history, got a team-high 15 points from Alejandro Ford.

St. Anne’s Belfield led six at halftime and led by as many as 16 points in the second half but never could pull away. The Saints now prepare for the VISAA state tournament next week.

