Scottsville may raise taxes, cut spending to fill budget shortfall

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Scottsville needs to cut its budget by 25% now that COVID-19 relief funding has ended.

Scottsville had used this money to make improvements to the town. Now, Mayor Ronald Smith and town leaders must make difficult decisions on what to do with less money.

“We haven’t really raised our meals tax for a while,” the mayor said. “We don’t have a real estate tax here either, because we pay our real estate taxes to Albemarle County.”

Smith says the town is facing a 2023 budget with a 2019 income. He says Scottsville relies on money from meals taxes, as well as people staying at bed & breakfast and/or Airbnb.

“That’s our sources of income and we have to stretch that out over a year and a budget of several $100,000,” Smith said. “We may have to tweak the meals tax up a little bit, that was probably the lowest in the area.”

Without the extra funding, Scottsville can either cut expenses or increase taxes.

“We’re going to need to cut the budget basically to balance it because as you go into the next fiscal year, the opportunity to have less money isn’t going to be there,” Town Councilor Dan Gritsko said. “It’s going to be a significant drop.”

Gritsko says he and Smith were in favor of a possible third option: “We had a really wonderful opportunity to add some apartments to Scottsville, and unfortunately the other town councilors didn’t think it was a good opportunity, so voted it down,” he said.

Gritsko says if the old factory is not changed into apartments, the owners will use it as an industrial park.

“The council people voted against the apartments did not necessarily vote for industrial. They’re making the industrial happen because they voted against the apartments,” Smith said.

The Scottsville Town Council will hold a public meeting on the budget at 7 p.m. Monday, February 27.

