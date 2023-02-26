Police: Dog found dead in feces-covered apartment, woman charged

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas said a woman was arrested after they found a dead dog inside her home, which was also covered in animal waste.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers were contacted by animal protection services Tuesday morning about a dead dog spotted in a kennel inside an apartment.

KVVU reported the floor of the apartment was covered in feces, and the dog appeared to be “in the middle stages of decomposition.”

No one was home at the time the dog was seen. The apartment’s manager told police 29-year-old Myiesha Beasley lived there. Neighbors said Beasley had three dogs, and no one had seen her or her child in about 10 days or heard dogs barking from the apartment for two weeks.

Police said they contacted Beasley, who said she had been in the apartment two nights before, when her 1-year-old husky, Harley, was “alive, alert, and fine.”

Officers asked her to come to the apartment, but Beasley reportedly said she was not able to and was in North Las Vegas.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for the department, and “found a disturbing scene” inside.

The floor in the bedroom, kitchen, and living room was covered in feces, according to officers. Harley, the dog, was found dead inside the kennel with his teeth biting the metal wires in an attempt to escape. Police said there was no water and only a small amount of food in his bowl.

His collar was also reportedly loose, as if he had lost a lot of weight, and police said scene evidence suggested he had been dead for longer than two days.

KVVU conducted a records check and discovered Beasley was the subject of a previous animal complaint call at the same apartment in October of last year. Animal protection services said they found the apartment covered in feces at the time and told Beasley to get it cleaned.

Beasley was taken into custody on Feb. 22. Authorities said she complained of pregnancy issues and was taken to Spring Valley Hospital.

Once at the hospital, investigators interviewed Beasley and said she told them she had not lived in the apartment since the end of January due to power issues with the refrigerator. She said she did not have a place to stay so she left Harley there.

Beasley told detectives her ex-boyfriend was supposed to check on Harley on Feb. 20 but he got sick and was unable to do so. She reportedly could not provide the ex-boyfriend’s name or phone number.

Beasley is held on $3,000 bail. Her next court hearing is Feb. 28.

