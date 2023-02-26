Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

No. 6 UVa Basketball Falls at North Carolina 71-63

'Hoos lose at UNC
'Hoos lose at UNC(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia basketball team fell behind early and never led in Chapel Hill as North Carolina deals Virginia its second straight loss 71-63.

Jayden Garder led Virginia with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Virginia had several missed layups and shot just 5-of-11 from the free throw line. North Carolina got a game-high 22 points from Pete Nance, who did not play against Virginia in the first meeting between these two teams at JPJ this season.

The ‘Hoos drop to third place in the ACC behind Pittsburgh and Miami with a record of 13-5. Virginia’s next game is at home against Clemson Tuesday.

Team Notes

• No. 6 Virginia fell to 21-6, 13-5 ACC

• UVA is 8-5 away from home, including a 6-5 true road record

• UVA started second half on a 7-0 run to make it 42-33 Carolina

• North Carolina shot 9 of 16 from 3-point range en route to a 42-26 lead

• UNC’s 17-point first half lead marked largest UVA deficit of the season

• Carolina went on a 7-0 run to gain an 18-10 lead

• UVA forced one shot clock violation

• UVA was 3 of 11 from 3-point range and 5 of 11 from the free throw line

• UVA held UNC to zero fast break points and outscored the Tar Heels 26-20 in the paint

Series Notes

• UVA is 61-134 all-time vs. North Carolina in the series that dates to 1910-11

• The Cavaliers defeated the Tar Heels, 65-58, earlier this season at John Paul Jones Arena

• Virginia is 9-68 all-time vs. the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, including a 4-5 mark in the Tony Bennett era

• Bennett is 13-11 all-time vs. UNC

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Jayden Gardner (19), Armaan Franklin (14)

• Gardner added 12 rebounds for his 39th career double-double

• Gardner reached double figures for the 119th time

• Gardner scored 10 of UVA’s 26 first half points

• Franklin reached double figures for the 53rd time

• UVA started Gardner, Franklin, Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and Ben Vander Plas for the 12 straight game

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

STAB wins VPL championship
St. Anne’s Belfield boys basketball wins Prep League Championship
STAB wins LIS championship
St. Anne’s Belfield girls basketball wins 9th straight LIS championship, 89-61 over Saint Gertrude
Bob Baker
Greene’s Bob Baker achieving world-wide fame for award-winning mustache
Marty and Bob
Greene's Bob Baker achieving world-wide fame for award-winning mustache