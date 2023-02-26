No. 6 UVa Basketball Falls at North Carolina 71-63

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia basketball team fell behind early and never led in Chapel Hill as North Carolina deals Virginia its second straight loss 71-63.

Jayden Garder led Virginia with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Virginia had several missed layups and shot just 5-of-11 from the free throw line. North Carolina got a game-high 22 points from Pete Nance, who did not play against Virginia in the first meeting between these two teams at JPJ this season.

The ‘Hoos drop to third place in the ACC behind Pittsburgh and Miami with a record of 13-5. Virginia’s next game is at home against Clemson Tuesday.

Team Notes

• No. 6 Virginia fell to 21-6, 13-5 ACC

• UVA is 8-5 away from home, including a 6-5 true road record

• UVA started second half on a 7-0 run to make it 42-33 Carolina

• North Carolina shot 9 of 16 from 3-point range en route to a 42-26 lead

• UNC’s 17-point first half lead marked largest UVA deficit of the season

• Carolina went on a 7-0 run to gain an 18-10 lead

• UVA forced one shot clock violation

• UVA was 3 of 11 from 3-point range and 5 of 11 from the free throw line

• UVA held UNC to zero fast break points and outscored the Tar Heels 26-20 in the paint

Series Notes

• UVA is 61-134 all-time vs. North Carolina in the series that dates to 1910-11

• The Cavaliers defeated the Tar Heels, 65-58, earlier this season at John Paul Jones Arena

• Virginia is 9-68 all-time vs. the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, including a 4-5 mark in the Tony Bennett era

• Bennett is 13-11 all-time vs. UNC

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Jayden Gardner (19), Armaan Franklin (14)

• Gardner added 12 rebounds for his 39th career double-double

• Gardner reached double figures for the 119th time

• Gardner scored 10 of UVA’s 26 first half points

• Franklin reached double figures for the 53rd time

• UVA started Gardner, Franklin, Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and Ben Vander Plas for the 12 straight game

