Mild Weather Week Ahead

By Dominique Smith
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ending the day with cloudy skies and patchy fog, that will likely continue into the early morning hours. Conditions clear into the afternoon with partly sunny skies. Temperatures for the upcoming week will be mainly above average with a chance for rain Monday and towards the end of the week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low temperatures around freezing.

Sunday: Partly sunny and mild with a breezy afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 60′s. Lows in upper 30′s.

Monday: Rain and cooler. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 70. Lows around 40.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Thursday: Morning showers. Highs around 70.

Friday: Rain and cooler. Highs around 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the lower 50′s.

