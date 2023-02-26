Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Improving Sunday, Changes Monday

More Rain Arrives Monday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After areas of fog and freezing fog to start this Sunday morning, expect a clearing and warming trend for the afternoon.

Clouds arrive overnight with rain showers developing Monday. The heaviest rain will fall Monday evening. Not a lot of rain expected, however. Most areas will receive under a half inch.

Dry and warmer for the last day of February.

The first of March will be dry and mild.

More wet weather for Thursday morning.

Watching the progress of a cold rain Friday with the possibility of a wintry mix to the north of I-64 at this time.

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Near calm with lows in the to upper 30s.

Monday: Showers developing. Highs in the cooler low to mid 50s over central Virginia and upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows lower 40s.

Tuesday: Milder and dry. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Morning rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: A chilly rain with a wintry mix to the north. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 degrees.

Overall mid-March looks to feature below average temperatures. Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Station App graphic
Mild Weather Week Ahead
Mild Weather
Mild Weather Week Ahead
Little to No Accumulation
Brief Wintry Weather
Little to No Accumulation
A Little Wintry Weather Saturday