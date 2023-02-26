Improving Sunday, Changes Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After areas of fog and freezing fog to start this Sunday morning, expect a clearing and warming trend for the afternoon.

Clouds arrive overnight with rain showers developing Monday. The heaviest rain will fall Monday evening. Not a lot of rain expected, however. Most areas will receive under a half inch.

Dry and warmer for the last day of February.

The first of March will be dry and mild.

More wet weather for Thursday morning.

Watching the progress of a cold rain Friday with the possibility of a wintry mix to the north of I-64 at this time.

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Near calm with lows in the to upper 30s.

Monday: Showers developing. Highs in the cooler low to mid 50s over central Virginia and upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows lower 40s.

Tuesday: Milder and dry. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Morning rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: A chilly rain with a wintry mix to the north. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 degrees.

Overall mid-March looks to feature below average temperatures. Keep checking back for updates.

