Hospice of the Piedmont event to help with end-of-life planning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hospice of the Piedmont is set to host an event March 2 that teaches people how to have hard conversations at the end of life.

Death can be a scary topic, but Hospice of the Piedmont says end of life planning is one of the most needed conversations you can have.

“The vast majority of people are reluctant to have these conversations,” Chief Medical Officer Doctor Tim Short said.

Dr. Short says this is normal, but his decades of experience has taught him that approaching death is transformative.

“When you get close to the end of life, really you get clarity around what’s important now and what’s no longer important,” the doctor said.

Dr. Short says because of this, end of life planning is a must: “Set a date, put intention into it, and get the right people around the table, other family members, etc. so you’re all on the same page.”

The upcoming presentation on March 2 will help you get through these tough conversations.

“It’s a focus on living whatever days you have left, and promoting the best quality of life,” Dr. Short said. “It’s an ongoing dialogue about how can we serve your needs best. And it’s not just the patient, the whole family’s needs.”

