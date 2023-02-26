Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Hospice of the Piedmont event to help with end-of-life planning

Hospice of the Piedmont's Hospice House (FILE)
Hospice of the Piedmont's Hospice House (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hospice of the Piedmont is set to host an event March 2 that teaches people how to have hard conversations at the end of life.

Death can be a scary topic, but Hospice of the Piedmont says end of life planning is one of the most needed conversations you can have.

“The vast majority of people are reluctant to have these conversations,” Chief Medical Officer Doctor Tim Short said.

Dr. Short says this is normal, but his decades of experience has taught him that approaching death is transformative.

“When you get close to the end of life, really you get clarity around what’s important now and what’s no longer important,” the doctor said.

Dr. Short says because of this, end of life planning is a must: “Set a date, put intention into it, and get the right people around the table, other family members, etc. so you’re all on the same page.”

The upcoming presentation on March 2 will help you get through these tough conversations.

“It’s a focus on living whatever days you have left, and promoting the best quality of life,” Dr. Short said. “It’s an ongoing dialogue about how can we serve your needs best. And it’s not just the patient, the whole family’s needs.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Scottsville (FILE)
Scottsville may raise taxes, cut spending to fill budget shortfall
HENRICO FOOD BANK OPENS NEW FACILITY
“It feels very unreal” Henrico Community Food Bank opens new facility
The Carver Center hosts first Black History Every Day event
The Carver Center hosts first Black History Every Day event
Albemarle and Charlottesville hold children’s financial literacy workshop