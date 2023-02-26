Charlottesville Police Department working to close staffing shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is closing its staffing shortage.

About 20 people came out to CPD’s recent hiring event. Ten of them are advancing to the next phase of joining the department.

“We’re in need of staff. A lot of officers are working around the clock, so this is going to provide additional support and make sure that we’re able to do the things that we need to do in this community,” Public Safety Information Officer Kyle Ervin said.

The Charlottesville Police Department is also offering a $6,000 sign-on bonus for those hired. It will be holding another hiring event on March 25.

