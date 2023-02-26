The Carver Center hosts first Black History Every Day event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As February comes to a close, the Carver Center held its first Black History Every Day event.

The event had booths set up showcasing the history of the Black community in Charlottesville and across the Commonwealth.

“The children need to understand that some of their great-grandparents helped to build the Black churches, helped to build the Black schools and the only way that they will know is if we come together,” pastor Karen Cooper said.

