Black-owned businesses gather for 4th annual Black Makers Market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, February 25, Darling Darling Boutique hosted the fourth annual Black Makers Market.

Black-owned businesses from all over Virginia showcased their products and made connections.

The business owners say these events help them gain exposure and grow their businesses.

Timothy Johnson, the owner of Bald and Beautiful, encouraged prospective business owners to take that first step in manifesting their idea.

“Just go for it, because you might have an idea, but you got to take that first step and so forth and take that first step last year. One year ago was my first market year, and come back a year later and I can see the world,” Johnson said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.