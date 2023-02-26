Applications open for GO Start-Up Entrepreneurship Training Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Minority Business Program is now accepting applications for the GO Start-Up Entrepreneurship Training Program.

This is an entry-level program for entrepreneurs who want to start their own business.

People will have the opportunity to test business concepts through hands-on project development. Participants will get business licensing, learn market strategy, product and service evaluation, and more.

“It’s allowed a lot of participants to gain that hands-on entrepreneurship experience and a low-risk environment,” Minority Business Coordinator Ajoni Wynn-Floyd said.

Only Charlottesville residents are eligible to receive mini-grants to assist their business for things like licensing, websites, and business cards.

