Albemarle and Charlottesville hold children’s financial literacy workshop

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia hosted a children’s financial literacy workshop alongside Albemarle County and City of Charlottesville in celebration of Black History Month.

Jesse Brookins is Albemarle County’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

“It’s a survival skill that’s extremely important for us to thrive as a community and as individuals so we wanted to get them started early,” Brookins said. “It’s really important as we think about the heroes of Black Americans throughout the nation, and also the importance of learning how to invest and build something larger with a vision in mind.”

“Statistics show that in the Black community, we are struggling when it comes to financial literacy, especially just minorities in general,” author and financial advisor Janasha Bradford said.

Bradford is the author of ‘Mahogany Goes to Wall Street,’ a children’s book focused on teaching financial literacy to Black youth.

“They can see themselves in a book and learning about money, and they can see a financial advisor who’s a Black woman, which there’s not a lot of in this industry, and just to make them feel encouraged and empowered,” Bradford said.

