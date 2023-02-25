‘every bit unrending, unreading’ exhibit opens at UVA’s Ruffin Hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An exhibit involving a film and other works called ‘every bit unrending, unreading’ opened up at UVA’s Ruffin Hall.

Artist and filmmaker Anna Hogg based the film around her family history, and more specifically a quilt made by her great-grandmother. The quilt is seen in the film being hand-washed by the women in her family.

“It’s about my family. It’s about trauma. It’s about things that are very personal, and yet, those themes are often universal and can be read by anyone, including the Charlottesville community,” Hogg said.

The collection will be open Monday through Friday until March 24th.

