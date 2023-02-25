Advertise With Us
Delegate Rob Bell announces he will not seek re-election

Del. Rob Bell
By NBC29
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - On February 25, at the closing of the 2023 Virginia General Assembly Session, Delegate Rob Bell announced that he will not seek re-election.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the House of Delegates. I want to thank the voters who allowed me to represent them in Richmond for the last 22 years,” said Bell. “Once the elections were over, they shared their ideas with me and came to the Capitol to testify for the bills we came up with. With their advocacy and hard work, we’ve been able to pass laws on issues like domestic violence, drunk driving and bullying in schools. These successes would not have been possible without them.”

Bell was first elected to the General Assembly in 2001 after previously working as a prosecutor in Orange County, Va. As a delegate, Bell served as Chair of the Courts of Justice Committee as well as the Virginia State Crime Commission.

