Brief Wintry Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A little wintry mix of some snow, sleet and ice on this Saturday. Changing to chilly rain showers before ending.

A grassy coat of sleet and snow possible, mainly for higher elevations for a brief time. Also, a thin glaze of ice can’t be ruled out over the Blue Ridge Mountains on elevation and untreated surfaces. Temperatures will be above freezing this afternoon. There’s not a lot of moisture with this storm system. Most areas will receive under a tenth of an inch of rainfall.

Precipitation quickly exits to the east this evening.

Improving weather conditions Sunday with a southwest wind.

Rain arrives by Monday afternoon.

A warm end to February and start to March.

Additional rain is likely next Thursday into Friday.

Saturday: A brief wintry mix to rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, near calm wind with lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs milder in the low to mid 60s and breezy. Lows near 40 degrees.

Monday: Rain developing. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Warmer and mainly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Morning rain showers. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Rain with highs in the 50s.

