Brief Wintry Weather Ahead

By Dominique Smith
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds move in as temperatures drop overnight. Overnight lows will be around or below freezing, with highs in the 30′s tomorrow. It will likely be a slushy start to the morning, with light sleet and possibly snow, turning to mostly a cold rain in the afternoon. The event will only last a few hours, with very little accumulation. Untreated surfaces and backroads may be slick with icy spots. Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with temperatures in the low mid 60′s with partly sunny skies.

Saturday: Morning wintry mix turning to a cold rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 30′s. Lows in the upper 20′s low 30′s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the lower and mid 60′s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Periods of rain. Highs in the lower 50′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs around 60.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Friday: Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50′s.

