Woodbrook Elementary holds 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Award Ceremony

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is honoring some its younger leaders.

At Woodbrook Elementary School, one student from each grade received an award for the 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Award Ceremony.

“Students in the building are nominated by their teachers and then selected by a panel of teachers here in the building,” teacher Marquell Woodson said.

Woodson helped organize the ceremony. Students, staff and families of Woodbrook Elementary are honoring children with the traits of a good leader.

“A good leader is maybe someone who thinks positively of anyone, and doesn’t look down on someone. Um, and someone who’s nice, but someone who still can control things correctly,” student Logan Paparells said.

“We really go over the character traits. Do they show cooperation? Do they show assertion relay service back? Do they show empathy and self control on a regular basis without having to be asked?” Woodson said.

Angel Chevez was a recipient for the fourth graders. He says he felt proud when he won the award, but it’s not why he acts the way he does.

When asked why he thinks he got the award, Angel said: “For helping a lot of people when they needed someone to help them and for being really quiet and for like, doing whatever they would ask me to do. Be kind and help a little, a lot of people out.”

Woodson says that MLK played a major role in the world these kids live in, which is why the ceremony is held. Now, these students are setting the tone for the next generation.

