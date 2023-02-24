Advertise With Us
Wintergreen closing early for the season after mild winter

Ski slope at Wintergreen
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen has decided to end its winter activities this Sunday. Despite the mild winter, people are still getting their last minute runs of the slopes.

“As you can see behind me, we do still have some snow, but yeah, we’ve been dealing with mild temperatures for the past two months,” Wintergreen marketing manager Josh Ellwood.

Without any snow, the slopes are a slushy mess.

“Every chance we get, we’ve taken advantage of the cold temperatures, be able to make snow and still produce a pretty good product for our for our skiers and snowboarders,” Ellwood said.

With the warm temperatures, Wintergreen is not able to make more snow to keep things covered.

“We can make snow when it’s above freezing, but for the most part, it has to be about 32 degrees for us to make quality snow,” Ellwood said.

Things will close up at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, and any weekend visitors are advised to check and see what’s open and what’s closed.

“This is slightly earlier than normal for us, but yeah, it’s tough. People are still out here having a great time,” Ellwood said.

