Warmer weather causing spring flora to bloom earlier

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the warmer temperatures, plants and trees are starting to bloom a little earlier.

The Botanical Garden of the Piedmont says that even if temperatures drop drastically, tulips and daffodils have enough natural antifreeze to survive the cold.

You will still want to hold off on starting your spring gardening though.

“Virginia’s last frost date is April 15, and that seems so late, but actually it is moving more towards early April,” Former Botanical Garden of the Piedmont Board President Carol Carter said.

The garden says to wait until temperatures are consistently above 50 degrees before you start planting.

