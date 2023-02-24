Advertise With Us
Virginia Moose Scholarship program offering opportunity to win from $48k prize pool

By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Up to $48,000 are on the table for college and trade school students.

The Virginia Moose Scholarship Program is offering an opportunity for students to compete and earn from the pool of winnings.

In the competition, students will give a presentation to elementary school students on a topic they are passionate about.

The first place prize is $12,000, and thousands will go to the second, third, fourth, and fifth places as well.

