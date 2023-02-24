Turning Breezy Tonight. Cooler Friday. Colder Saturday - Some Mix and Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After record breaking warmth Thursday afternoon, cooling down and breezy Friday. Colder Saturday with some wintry mix and rain. The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport set a new record for the date Thursday with a high of 82, nearly thirty degrees above average for February. It certainly felt more like late May.

Turning breezy tonight into Friday as a cold front pushes across the region. Winds could gust over 20-30 mph. Cooler Friday, but still above average, with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Turning colder and cloudy by Saturday morning. A storm system sliding to our south, will bring us some light snow, sleet or wintry mix at onset, Saturday morning. At this time, little accumulation expected. Any mix will transition over to a chilly rain. Temperatures will only manage into the low 40s Saturday.

Brighter skies and warmer temperatures return Sunday, the pick of the weekend. More clouds and cooler with rain returning by Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and turning breezy. Lows low 50s Central Virginia. Upper 40s to around 50 Valley.

Friday Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows colder in the lower 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy, colder. A little sleet/snow possible, at the onset. Mainly chilly rain. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Rain, cooler. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Cloudy, showers. Highs low 60s.

