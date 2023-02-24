Sunny and pleasantly cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and breezy conditions for the rest of the day. A northwest wind will drop temperatures into the upper 20s, and low 30s tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking some energy that will bring a light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the region Saturday morning, before transitioning to rain by the afternoon. Light accumulations ( under1/2″) may form on untreated surfaces, and perhaps some icy spots on bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads. We will change over to a cold rain by the afternoon. High pressure will build in Sunday, resulting in sunshine and 60s. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, partly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Saturday: Morning light wintrymix, changing to rain, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30sMostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

